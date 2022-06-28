Uh Oh! Trump Blindsided by Hutchinson Appearance – Concerned About Her Testimony | WATCH

*(CNN) — Donald Trump is bracing for an explosive day of testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide and assistant to chief of staff Mark Meadows who previously told the House select committee that the former President approved of rioters chanting violent threats against Vice President Mike Pence on January 6, 2021. Trump has previously denied reporting on Hutchinson’s leaked testimony, claiming on his Truth Social platform earlier this month that he “never said, or even thought of saying, ‘Hang Mike Pence.'”

“This is either a made-up story by somebody looking to become a star or fake news!” he wrote at the time.

But a person close to Trump said he is nervous about Tuesday’s hearing, which will feature live testimony from Hutchinson and “present recently obtained evidence,” the committee announced Monday. Prior to the committee’s announcement on Monday, this person said Trump was feeling triumphant amid back-to-back Supreme Court decisions protecting the right to conceal and carry a gun and ending the constitutional right to abortion.

“He definitely wasn’t expecting a twist like this,” said the person close to Trump.

The former President and his allies are planning to cast Hutchinson as a junior aide who had little influence inside the West Wing, despite her proximity to both the then-President and his then-chief of staff. Hutchinson served in the Office of Legislative Affairs prior to becoming a top aide to Meadows and was an eyewitness to several key episodes leading up to January 6, in addition to witnessing some of Trump’s real-time reactions that day.

Trump is specifically concerned about what Hutchinson could say about his state of mind and response to the rioters on January 6, said a second person close to him.

Hutchinson’s proximity to Meadows has put the former White House chief of staff on high alert ahead of Tuesday’s hearing.

Hutchison “operated like an executive assistant to him,” said a person familiar with their relationship and her insight into his day-to-day schedule, conversations, and interactions with Trump is unrivaled.

“I think the committee has held their fire on Meadows so far but today’s going to be a Meadows day,” the person said.

Meadows personally promoted Hutchinson from the White House Office of Legislative Affairs to his West Wing office, where this person said “she was given enormous access and enormous visibility” into his relationship with Trump and several top GOP lawmakers.

A second person familiar with the matter said Hutchinson received zero support from Meadows as she became entangled in the January 6 committee’s investigation but has remained in touch with some of his other aides.

Now, Meadows and his allies are worried that could come back to haunt him.

They will be watching Tuesday’s hearing closely to see what new information Hutchinson reveals in her sworn testimony, said the second source, who noted that Meadows is specifically concerned that her appearance could further strain his relationship with Trump.

Trump has privately complained to allies in recent months about text messages that Meadows turned over to the House panel before halting his cooperation, and a book Meadows wrote that contained startling new details about the severity of Trump’s battle with Covid-19 also angered the former president.

