Tuesday, June 28, 2022
HomeNews
News

Jussie Smollett Mocked for BET Awards Appearance

By Ny MaGee
0

*Jussie Smollett attended the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday, marking his return to the red carpet after his high-profile hate legal case in Chicago. 

The former “Empire” star was released from a Chicago jail in March after serving six days of his 150-day sentence for five counts of felony disorderly conduct. According to the New York Post, Smollett attended the awards show to promote his directorial debut, “B-Boy Blues” — which is streaming on BET+. Many social media users were outraged that Smollett was allowed to attend the event. 

“That’s crazy how Jussie Smollett is out & about, showing his face like that situation never happened,” one Twitter user commented.

“Who let Jussie Smollett into the #BETAwards?” another Twitter wrote. “This n – – – a faked a hate crime and blamed white people for it, and got a slap on the wrist. If you got money, regardless of race, you have privilege.”

READ MORE: Jussie Smollett Talks Hate Crime Case, Says ‘I’m ‘not A Piece Of S***!’ | Video

Jussie Smollett / Getty

In March, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months probation after being convicted last year of staging a racist, homophobic attack on himself in Chicago in January 2019, and then lying to police about it.

After the sentence was handed down, Smollett exploded in the courtroom, loudly proclaiming his innocence and suggesting something might happen to him in county jail by repeatedly making clear that he is “not suicidal.”

During the sentencing hearing, Judge James Linn chastised and shamed Smollett, called him a liar, and accused him of committing purgery during his own testimony. The judge also noted that Smollett’s ego and narcissism led to him allegedly plotting the homophobic hate crime. 

In an interview with Sway Calloway’s SiriusXM show, “Sway in the Morning” last week, Smollett insisted that he did not lie about the attack.

“If I had done this, I’d be a piece of s – – t — and I don’t think that’s really questionable,” Smollett told Sway, adding that being a black gay man makes it impossible for him to stage the attack. “If I had done something like this, it would mean that I stuck my fist in the pain of black African Americans in this country for over 400 years.”

Previous articleThe UK is Testing Out 4-day Work Weeks – Here’s Why | VIDEO
Next articleClippers Star Paul George Marries Longtime Girlfriend | Photos
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO