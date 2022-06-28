Clippers Star Paul George Marries Longtime Girlfriend | Photos

*Clippers star Paul George and his longtime partner Daniela Rajic have finally tied the knot.

Rajic reportedly worked as an adult dancer in a club called ‘Tootsies’ before she met Paul George. As reported by The YBF, in 2014, Rajic accused Paul of being the father of her unborn baby. At the time, he was rumored to be dating Callie Rivers, the daughter of NBA head coach Doc Rivers. Rajic claimed the NBA star offered her $1M to abort the baby. Paul denied this.

Daniela would go on to sue for paternity after Paul denied he was the father of the child. A paternity test proved otherwise. The paternity was settled around the time Paul signed a $90M contract with the Pacers, according to the report.

Now, three kids later, the couple got married on the same day Roe v. Wade was overturned. Both Paul and Daniela shared pics from their wedding day on social media — check it out (and more family pics) below.

OTHER NEWS: Black Excellence Brunch to Honor Singer Ashanti During Essence Festival Weekend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniela Rajic (@danielarajic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul George (@ygtrece)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul George (@ygtrece)