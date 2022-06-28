Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Clippers Star Paul George Marries Longtime Girlfriend | Photos

By Ny MaGee
Paul George on stage
Clippers Star Paul George / Getty

*Clippers star Paul George and his longtime partner Daniela Rajic have finally tied the knot. 

Rajic reportedly worked as an adult dancer in a club called ‘Tootsies’ before she met Paul George. As reported by The YBF, in 2014, Rajic accused Paul of being the father of her unborn baby. At the time, he was rumored to be dating Callie Rivers, the daughter of NBA head coach Doc Rivers. Rajic claimed the NBA star offered her $1M to abort the baby. Paul denied this. 

Daniela would go on to sue for paternity after Paul denied he was the father of the child. A paternity test proved otherwise. The paternity was settled around the time Paul signed a $90M contract with the Pacers, according to the report.

Now, three kids later, the couple got married on the same day Roe v. Wade was overturned. Both Paul and Daniela shared pics from their wedding day on social media — check it out (and more family pics) below. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

