Tuesday, June 28, 2022
‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive Clip: Someone About to Confront LisaRaye | Watch

By Ny MaGee
Da Brat Loves Judy
BB Judy & DaBrat

*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s new episode of “Brat Loves Judy,” airing Thursday on WE tv.

In the clip, Da Brat and Judy discuss confronting Brat’s sister, actress LisaRaye, about their frustrations with her. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

We previously reported that Da Brat and her lady-love, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, tied the knot at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia on Feb. 22. The reality show was taped before their wedding ceremony.

Here’s more about the new season via the press release: Brat is focused on her new music while Judy is dealing with problems as her business grows bigger than ever. Judy questions Brat’s commitment to the wedding. The couple clashes over why wedding planning is not moving forward.  

OTHER NEWS: ‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive Clip: Happy Birthday/Proposal | Watch 

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Brat and Judy rehearse for their wedding, which is threatened by rain and quickly costing way more than they budgeted for. Judy and LisaRaye discuss how LisaRaye reacted to the couple’s baby news in the media, then Brat joins the conversation. 

This season on their reality show, Brat and Judy plan a wedding of the century, but the rush towards the date 2-22-22 unveils unresolved relationship issues. The power couple faces major hurdles from having a baby to exploding their careers as they navigate married life.

Don’t miss the couple’s highs and lows and they prepare for their big day! Tune in to “Brat Loves Judy​” Thursday, June 30 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WE tv.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

