‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive Clip: Someone About to Confront LisaRaye | Watch

*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s new episode of “Brat Loves Judy,” airing Thursday on WE tv.

In the clip, Da Brat and Judy discuss confronting Brat’s sister, actress LisaRaye, about their frustrations with her. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

We previously reported that Da Brat and her lady-love, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, tied the knot at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia on Feb. 22. The reality show was taped before their wedding ceremony.

Here’s more about the new season via the press release: Brat is focused on her new music while Judy is dealing with problems as her business grows bigger than ever. Judy questions Brat’s commitment to the wedding. The couple clashes over why wedding planning is not moving forward.

OTHER NEWS: ‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive Clip: Happy Birthday/Proposal | Watch

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Brat and Judy rehearse for their wedding, which is threatened by rain and quickly costing way more than they budgeted for. Judy and LisaRaye discuss how LisaRaye reacted to the couple’s baby news in the media, then Brat joins the conversation.

This season on their reality show, Brat and Judy plan a wedding of the century, but the rush towards the date 2-22-22 unveils unresolved relationship issues. The power couple faces major hurdles from having a baby to exploding their careers as they navigate married life.

Don’t miss the couple’s highs and lows and they prepare for their big day! Tune in to “Brat Loves Judy​” Thursday, June 30 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WE tv.