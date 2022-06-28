Black Excellence Brunch to Honor Singer Ashanti During Essence Festival Weekend

*NEW ORLEANS – While spreading positivity for the culture through black excellence and diversity, the Black Excellence Brunch, empowered by Hallmark Mahogany and Cantu, are teaming up to honor R&B star, Ashanti, during the 27th Anniversary of ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, July 3rd at 12 PM- 3 PM at the Treme Market Branch.

Ashanti is a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, actress and author. The worldwide superstar burst onto the music scene with an instant smash hit, her self-titled debut album Ashanti. It climbed to the #1 spot on both the Billboard Top 200 and R&B album charts, selling thousands of copies in just the first week. She is credited in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the most albums sold by any debut female artist in the chart’s history, which she still holds today.

“We are thrilled to honor Ashanti at this tentpole Black Excellence Brunch. She is a living legend and shining example of Black Excellence. She has broken barriers, blazed trails for others and her influence continues to inspire across generations, says Black Excellence Brunch founder, Trell Thomas.”

Founded by Trell Thomas, the Black Excellence Brunch is an empowering event series established to connect young people of color from all walks of life. While being a South Carolina native, Thomas modeled the event after his childhood in the south to embody the tradition of Sunday Dinners. After years of celebrating black culture in Los Angeles, California, in 2019, he decided to bring it down to the south in New Orleans, Louisiana during the ESSENCE Festival.

“ESSENCE is the mecca of Black Excellence and we are honored to bring the prestige, all while celebrating New Orleans culture at the Black Excellence Brunch.”

The Black Excellence Brunch is scheduled to take place at The Treme Market Branch located at 800 North Claiborne in New Orleans during ESSENCE Festival weekend. For more information about The Black Excellence Brunch, please visit here.

About Black Excellence Brunch

In August of 2018, communications professional Trell Thomas decided to create a community that celebrated the excellence of young black professionals. Trell, a seasoned entertainment/media expert, saw an opportunity to introduce entrepreneurs, clothing designers, stylists, actors, etc. to one another via a family-style brunch modeled after “Sunday Dinner”. The brunch features soul food, a discussion and the opportunity for millennials to gain insight from seasoned professionals while fellow-shipping with other successful black and brown colleagues. @BlackExcellenceBrunch

About Trell Thomas

Trell Thomas is a media expert and activist. His work spans from career beginnings on the Obama Presidential Campaign in ‘08 to overseeing talent relations and communications within some of the biggest brands in Viacom. Trell has a great appreciation for sharing narratives of diverse communities and bringing stories of excellence to the forefront through various events he hosts. Trell’s mission is to empower people of color and spread positivity through black excellence. He is the founder of Black Excellence Brunch and has used this event series to connect young people of color from all walks of life.

source: McDowell’s Branding Group