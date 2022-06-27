Monday, June 27, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

Pissed Off Atlanta Subway Customer Shoots 2 Workers Over Mayo – One Killed | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Subway
Subway

*One Subway customer skipped past the complaint box and took their dissatisfaction with a sandwich into their own hands! Two women were shot at a gas station-adjacent store in downtown Atlanta. One woman died and the other was rushed to surgery, but her condition remains unclear, according to @wsbtv.

“It just breaks my heart, to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon, and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” co-owner Willie Glenn said.

Willie did not release the names of the women, but said they were “model employees” who just started working at this location three weeks ago.

The shooter has not been identified. Police are reviewing tape and interviewing witnesses at this time. A @foxnews report said one of the women’s child was in the store at the time of the shooting. This is a developing story.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Loyal Burger King Employee Speaks Out After Outrage Over His Anniversary Gift Bag | Video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous articleKevin Hart’s Birth Chart Revealed
Next articleCiara Announces Her New Campaign for Rice Krispies Treats
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO