Pissed Off Atlanta Subway Customer Shoots 2 Workers Over Mayo – One Killed | VIDEO

*One Subway customer skipped past the complaint box and took their dissatisfaction with a sandwich into their own hands! Two women were shot at a gas station-adjacent store in downtown Atlanta. One woman died and the other was rushed to surgery, but her condition remains unclear, according to @wsbtv.

“It just breaks my heart, to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon, and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” co-owner Willie Glenn said.

Willie did not release the names of the women, but said they were “model employees” who just started working at this location three weeks ago.

The shooter has not been identified. Police are reviewing tape and interviewing witnesses at this time. A @foxnews report said one of the women’s child was in the store at the time of the shooting. This is a developing story.

