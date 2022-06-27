Monday, June 27, 2022
Philadelphia Woman Caught on Camera Shooting Man at Point Blank Range | Video

By Ny MaGee
*A woman in Philadelphia was caught on surveillance camera shooting a man on the street and then casually walking away. Police are now on the hunt for this cold-blooded killer.  

The unnamed woman is seen in the footage walking out of a bar, then passing a man before apparently removing a gun from her purse and shooting him, NBC News reports. 

Several surveillance cameras captured the shooting that reportedly occurred earlier this month in the Kensington neighborhood. In one of the videos, the woman is seen arguing with someone inside a bar. 

In another video, she is seen walking out and crossing the street — check out the YouTube clip above. 

READ MORE: Georgia Man Kidnaps Ex, Fatally Shoots Her in Front of Daughter | Video

Yellow-tape-police-
Police tape

A third video shows the victim standing on the sidewalk. He appears to be looking at the woman as she walks toward him. She apparently says something to him and he steps aside for her. That’s when she reaches into her purse, shoots him and the man collapses. 

The woman then casually walks away. The unidentified man was reportedly treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to the report. There is no word on the status of his recovery. 

According to FOX 29, an arrest warrant has been issued for the woman, who police have identified and claim she has a license to carry a concealed weapon.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

