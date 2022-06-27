Philadelphia Woman Caught on Camera Shooting Man at Point Blank Range | Video

*A woman in Philadelphia was caught on surveillance camera shooting a man on the street and then casually walking away. Police are now on the hunt for this cold-blooded killer.

The unnamed woman is seen in the footage walking out of a bar, then passing a man before apparently removing a gun from her purse and shooting him, NBC News reports.

Several surveillance cameras captured the shooting that reportedly occurred earlier this month in the Kensington neighborhood. In one of the videos, the woman is seen arguing with someone inside a bar.

In another video, she is seen walking out and crossing the street — check out the YouTube clip above.

A third video shows the victim standing on the sidewalk. He appears to be looking at the woman as she walks toward him. She apparently says something to him and he steps aside for her. That’s when she reaches into her purse, shoots him and the man collapses.

The woman then casually walks away. The unidentified man was reportedly treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to the report. There is no word on the status of his recovery.

According to FOX 29, an arrest warrant has been issued for the woman, who police have identified and claim she has a license to carry a concealed weapon.