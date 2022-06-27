Monday, June 27, 2022
HomeEntertainmentAward Shows
Award Shows

Hollywood Unlocked’s Second Annual Impact Awards Red Carpet Coverage | EURexclusiveWATCH

By L.Marie
0

*One of the biggest weekends in Black culture is in the books. The BET awards weekend was full of events and parties for fans and celebrities.  

Taking advantage of the high-profile weekend, celebrity blogger turned media mogul Jason Lee held his 2nd annual Hollywood Unclocked Impact Awards.

The awards recognize and honor those who have used their celebrity to make impactful moments for the culture.

Honorees included Lizzo who received the Fearless Award, N.O.R.E. received the Culture Award, Kelis received the Innovation Award, and Jennifer Lewis received the Perseverance Award.  

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: BET Awards 2022 – List of Winners + Pics & Videos | LOOK

2nd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Jenifer Lewis (R) and Lizzo pose backstage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)

Lewis is not afraid to speak her mind and certainly not afraid to fight for what is right- hence her receiving the Preservation Awards. On the night of the Impact Awards, it had been announced that the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade. Lewis was very vocal with her reaction. 

“The supreme court will not have the last word today. They will not put us back to back ally abortions,” said Lewis.  

2nd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: N.O.R.E. speaks on stage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)

A lot of times during award shows whether it’s recognizing actors or singers, when they honor them for their efforts off the screen it’s one moment of the show. Lee is changing that with the Impact Awards. The ceremony focuses on recognizing celebrities for their work outside of entertainment. Being honored and praised for your efforts can oftentimes inspire others to step up more and make positive contributions to their community.

“Queen Latifah sparked something in me and now I’m finding people and I can spark something in them,” said Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked. 

Most of the guests stated they were excited to see the honorees and it made them look into themselves and focus on how they could contribute more to the culture.

For highlights of the evening check out our red carpet video coverage above and HollywoodUnlocked.com.

Previous articleRegé-Jean Page is the New Face of Armani Code
Next articleDave Chappelle Buys Land to Block Million-Dollar Development Project in His Community
L.Marie

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO