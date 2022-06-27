Hollywood Unlocked’s Second Annual Impact Awards Red Carpet Coverage | EURexclusiveWATCH

*One of the biggest weekends in Black culture is in the books. The BET awards weekend was full of events and parties for fans and celebrities.

Taking advantage of the high-profile weekend, celebrity blogger turned media mogul Jason Lee held his 2nd annual Hollywood Unclocked Impact Awards.

The awards recognize and honor those who have used their celebrity to make impactful moments for the culture.

Honorees included Lizzo who received the Fearless Award, N.O.R.E. received the Culture Award, Kelis received the Innovation Award, and Jennifer Lewis received the Perseverance Award.

Lewis is not afraid to speak her mind and certainly not afraid to fight for what is right- hence her receiving the Preservation Awards. On the night of the Impact Awards, it had been announced that the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade. Lewis was very vocal with her reaction.

“The supreme court will not have the last word today. They will not put us back to back ally abortions,” said Lewis.

A lot of times during award shows whether it’s recognizing actors or singers, when they honor them for their efforts off the screen it’s one moment of the show. Lee is changing that with the Impact Awards. The ceremony focuses on recognizing celebrities for their work outside of entertainment. Being honored and praised for your efforts can oftentimes inspire others to step up more and make positive contributions to their community.

“Queen Latifah sparked something in me and now I’m finding people and I can spark something in them,” said Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked.

Most of the guests stated they were excited to see the honorees and it made them look into themselves and focus on how they could contribute more to the culture.

For highlights of the evening check out our red carpet video coverage above and HollywoodUnlocked.com.