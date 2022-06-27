Monday, June 27, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Breaking News! Nick Cannon Admits Failure at Being Monogamous – Still Open to Marriage ‘to the Right One’

By Fisher Jack
0

Nick Cannon (Instagram)
Nick Cannon (Instagram)

*It seems like Nick Cannon has been doing some reflecting lately. During an interview with 94.7 The Block’s Shelley Wade, Nick admits that he has struggled with monogamy in his relationships. Nick opens up about what it will take for him to settle down and marry again.

Nick, who was only married once to Mariah Carey, says that it would take a lot for him to get married again because he’s bad at monogamy: “I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships,” Nick said. “But God ain’t done with me. We’re gonna figure it out.”

Nick said if he could find someone who would hold him down through all his chaos, then he might consider tying the knot: “I’m liking the man that I’m growing into. And I feel like [I’d marry] someone who will understand me and can stand by me … where they’re weak, you’re strong,” he said. “And if I can ever find somebody who knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that’s probably somebody I could rock with for life.”

It’s important to note that Nick has 4 baby mamas and another 3 loading, so if he doesn’t want to settle down with them, then all hope is lost. 😩 Thoughts Neighbors?

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: This Philadelphia Woman Caught on Camera Shooting Man at Point Blank Range | Video

Previous articleB2K’s J-Boog Drags Omarion After He Calls Former Bandmates ‘Background Dancers’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO