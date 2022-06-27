Breaking News! Nick Cannon Admits Failure at Being Monogamous – Still Open to Marriage ‘to the Right One’

*It seems like Nick Cannon has been doing some reflecting lately. During an interview with 94.7 The Block’s Shelley Wade, Nick admits that he has struggled with monogamy in his relationships. Nick opens up about what it will take for him to settle down and marry again.

Nick, who was only married once to Mariah Carey, says that it would take a lot for him to get married again because he’s bad at monogamy: “I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships,” Nick said. “But God ain’t done with me. We’re gonna figure it out.”

Nick said if he could find someone who would hold him down through all his chaos, then he might consider tying the knot: “I’m liking the man that I’m growing into. And I feel like [I’d marry] someone who will understand me and can stand by me … where they’re weak, you’re strong,” he said. “And if I can ever find somebody who knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that’s probably somebody I could rock with for life.”

It’s important to note that Nick has 4 baby mamas and another 3 loading, so if he doesn’t want to settle down with them, then all hope is lost. 😩 Thoughts Neighbors?

