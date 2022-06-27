B2K’s J-Boog Drags Omarion After He Calls Former Bandmates ‘Background Dancers’

*Omarion took aim at his B2K bandmates when he called J-Boog, Raz-B, and Lil Fizz his “background dancers.”

Last week, Omarion and Mario faced off in a Verzuz battle on Thursday, after which his former bandmates mocked his performance. As reported by Complex, Omarion clapped back in a lengthy post shared on Instagram, claiming J-Boog, Raz-B, and Lil Fizz have always been “praying for my downfall.”

“Y’all are hilarious, I’m enjoying the creativity,” he wrote. “If you’re lucky enough to be in this business for 22 years you understand that at some point you will experience malfunctions. It comes with being an artist and making yourself vulnerable to the world.”

Omarion continued, “But to my 3 background dancers, I’m not surprised because this is how y’all always been, even while in the group. Praying for my downfall. Well, keep praying cause I’m overbooked and busy. Meanwhile, y’all really gotta get a job other than hating on O. I heard UPS is hiring.”

J-Boog responded on Saturday and read Omarion for filth in a lengthy message that exposed some of the secrets behind Omarion’s success… or lack thereof, according to J-Boog.

“This thing we call B2K was never the Omarion show,” he shared. “It was more like a circus and each guy brought a special attraction and collectively it was fun to watch. Watching you only let’s me know that you were not really paying attention to what was making you Omarion because without us around it’s clear you can’t tap back into him. You look lost, almost like you looking for us to feed off. You are a fame hog and that got the best of you.”

J-Boog went on to accuse Omarion of being jealous of his fellow B2K bandmates.

“Fame is a hell of a drug I know when we were together as a group you wanted to be the most famous aka the most favorite…but that wasn’t case,” he continued. “Fizz and Boog were the favorites. And you couldn’t understand that because you sung all the leads (by old school group design) but the guy who only talked on the track and in interviews (ME) and the other guy who rapped on our singles (FIZZ) were getting more love than you.”

The singer then added, “Chris Brown took your career and Bow Wow just took your tour,” Boog said. “If I was a backup dancer, you were a dancer with a record deal. Neither of us was singing fool lmao. Welcome to the jungle n—-, hope you survive the night.”

