Rudy Giuliani Just Got Attacked by Staten Island Supermarket Worker

*Rudy Giuliani was sent a message of some kind (political, we assume) via an attack by a worker at a ShopRite store on Staten Island on Sunday. He was at the location campaigning for his son, Andrew Giuliani. As a result of being attacked, the 78-year-old former New York City mayor was shaken, but apparently not seriously hurt, witnesses and law-enforcement sources said.

“I was stunned,” eyewitness Rita Rugova-Johnson told The NY Post after the attack at the supermarket on Veterans Road. “I was shoulder-to-shoulder with Rudy inside ShopRite,” Rugova-Johnson said. “We’re talking, and all of a sudden an employee came out of nowhere and open-handedly slapped him in the back and said, ‘Hey, what’s up scumbag?’”

“[The attacker] was on duty at the time,” the witness went on to say. “The cops arrested him.”

Sources said police took the assailant into custody at the store, but the suspect’s name and charges were not immediately available. The younger Giuliani, by the way, is seeking the Republican nomination for New York’s governor