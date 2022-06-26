Sunday, June 26, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

Rudy Giuliani Just Got Attacked by Staten Island Supermarket Worker

By Fisher Jack
0

Rudy Giuliani - Getty
Rudy Giuliani – Getty

*Rudy Giuliani was sent a message of some kind (political, we assume) via an attack by a worker at a ShopRite store on Staten Island on Sunday. He was at the location campaigning for his son, Andrew Giuliani. As a result of being attacked, the 78-year-old former New York City mayor was shaken, but apparently not seriously hurt, witnesses and law-enforcement sources said.

“I was stunned,” eyewitness Rita Rugova-Johnson told The NY Post after the attack at the supermarket on Veterans Road. “I was shoulder-to-shoulder with Rudy inside ShopRite,” Rugova-Johnson said. “We’re talking, and all of a sudden an employee came out of nowhere and open-handedly slapped him in the back and said, ‘Hey, what’s up scumbag?’”

“[The attacker] was on duty at the time,” the witness went on to say. “The cops arrested him.”

Sources said police took the assailant into custody at the store, but the suspect’s name and charges were not immediately available. The younger Giuliani, by the way, is seeking the Republican nomination for New York’s governor

Previous articleChildren As Young as 13 Among 22 Dead in MYSTERIOUS South African Tavern Incident | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO