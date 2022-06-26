BET Awards 2022 – List of Winners + Pics & Videos | LOOK

*(CNN) — The BET Awards, which celebrate Black excellence in music, culture and sports, were presented Sunday. Lizzo kicked off the show, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, with a shining performance of her latest hit, “About Damn Time.”
Several of the presenters, performers and award recipients called for action after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday There were moments of joy, however, too. Brandy did a surprise performance with Jack Harlow, and Mariah Carey hit some impressive high notes in a surprise performance with Latto.
Sean “Diddy” Combs received a lifetime achievement award. He was celebrated by a host of fellow artists and former collaborators like Mary J. Blige and Kanye West.
Along with more videos and photos, the full list of nominees follows below, with the winners announced during the broadcast indicated in bold. The winners in several categories had not yet been announced at our publication time.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd *WINNER
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Group
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)*WINNER
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence” *WINNER
DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk – “Every Chance I Get”
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties
Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj – “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”
Chlöe – “Have Mercy”
Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ari Lennox – “Pressure”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin Out The Window”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto *WINNER
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Album of the Year
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “An Evening with Silk Sonic” *WINNER
H.E.R. – “Back of My Mind”
Tyler, the Creator – “Call Me If You Get Lost”
Drake – “Certified Lover Boy”
Kanye West – “Donda”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe”
Doja Cat – “Planet Her”
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Marvin Sapp – “All In Your Hands”
Kanye West – “Come to Life”
Kelly Price – “Grace”
Fred Hammond – “Hallelujah”
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”
Election Worship & Maverick City Music – “Jireh”
Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin – “We Win” *WINNER
BET Her
Alicia Keys – “Best of Me (Originals)”
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous” *WINNER
Chlöe – “Have Mercy”
Ari Lennox – “Pressure”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Roster”
Summer Walker & Ari Lennox – “Unloyal”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Best International Act
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJZ (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria) *WINNER
Best Movie
“Candyman”
“King Richard”
“Respect”
“Space Jam: A New Legacy”
“Summer of Soul”
“The Harder They Fall”
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes – “Bel-Air”
Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”
Damson Idris – “Snowfall”
Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Forest Whitaker – “Respect” / “Godfather of Harlem”
Jabari Banks – “Bel-Air”
Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”
Coco Jones – “Bel-Air”
Issa Rae – “Insecure”
Jennifer Hudson – “Respect”
Mary J. Blige – “Power Book II: Ghost”
Queen Latifah – “The Equalizer”
Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”
Regina King – “The Harder They Fal”
Zendaya – “Euphoria” / “Spider-Man: No Way Home” *WINNER
Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Marsai Martin *WINNER
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry
