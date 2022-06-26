An Angry Jenifer Lewis Roars Passionate Response to Roe v. Wade Reversal | EURexclusiveWATCH

*Obviously, the recent overturning of Roe v Wade by the US Supreme Court is on everyone’s minds these days. So when EUR associate LMarie caught up to actress/activist Jenifer Lewis on the red carpet at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, she went into lioness mode and literally roared after speaking her mind.

“The Supreme Court will NOT have the last word today,” an impassioned Lewis told EURweb and other outlets listening in. “The Supreme Court will not say if you’re raped, that’s OK. The Supreme Court will not erase … the work my mothers and sisters; the price they paid.”

She continued: “They will not put us back to back-alley abortions before Roe vs Wade. The Supreme Court will not have the last word and I’ll tell you why. Because women are going to unite now more that ever before!”

She brought home her comments and went there when she said, we quote: “And don’t none of you motherf*ckers wanna be behind that door! I am WOMAN. Hear me ROOOOAR!”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Roe v. Wade Overturned by Supreme Court, Ending Federal Abortion Rights

Later, during the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards show itself, while accepting her Perseverance award, the subject was still on her mind and unloaded again.

“We will not let the Supreme Court have the last word today. We will not let the Supreme Court tell us if we’re raped, that’s ok. They will not erase the price our mothers and sister paid, nor the pain of back-alley abortions before Roe V. Wade. The Supreme Court will not make grab her by the P*ssy an international joke.” in reference to a secret video from 2005 that released when the former president Donald Trump was caught speaking about the “norms” of being a famous man: “They let you do it. You can do anything. Grab’ em by the p*ssy.” Trump previously said.

Lewis went on to explain how to Supreme Court ruling will make women stronger. “Now women will unite more than ever before. Our bodies belong to US! I am woman hear me Roar!!” Following her powerful speech the crowd immediately gave the legendary actress a standing ovation, according to Hollywood Unlocked