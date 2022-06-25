Shaquille O’Neal Comes to the Aid of Buffalo Shooting Victims | VIDEO

*Following the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo, New York that left ten people dead and 3 nursing injuries, a number of celebrities have come out to offer some help. The latest to join the fray is Shaquille O’Neal, who has pledged to donate to the victims’ families his proceeds from his Bass All-Stars concert in Buffalo.

Shaq made the revelation while speaking to SiriusXM’s Swaggy Sie: “I’m going to donate my proceeds to some of the family members that had a tragic loss,” Shaq told Sie.

Swaggy Sie was not so surprised by the revelation, having always known O’Neal as a philanthropic person.

O’Neal once raised $2 million by selling several NFTs, including digital images of him. He then channeled the proceeds to the Shaquille O’Neil Foundation, an organization with a mission to help poor youths in the United States. One NFT had him in a black and blue Orlando Magic jersey.

In other news about Shaquille O’Neal, basketball fans certainly remember that he got drafted by Orlando in 1992. The 7-foot-plus giant spent four seasons with the team before joining the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996 and winning Three NBA championships with the late Kobe Bryant.

Another well-known NFT image featured The 2005 BET Sportsman of the Year wearing a maroon, yellow jersey and police officer hat. The jersey is from the days he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers between 2009 and 2010.

O’Neil made it to the 2012 35 Greatest McDonald’s All-Americans. He is also a three-time NBA Finals MVP.

O’Neil seems to have enough money to spend on charities. Some fans claim his generosity could be his way of rewarding himself following his divorce from his wife, Shaunie. The couple was married in 2002 and after four kids together, he filed for divorce. They reunited after two years, only for the wife to file for divorce two years later. The last divorce was finalized in 2011.