Summer Walker Wishes She Had ‘Paid More Attention to the Person I Procreated With’

By Fisher Jack
Summer Walker
*In a great cover story for @Essence Magazine, Summer Walker talks about her successful music career, her journey rising to fame, and also opens up about motherhood.

While speaking with the mag, Walker, who is set to headline the ESSENCE Fest stage on July 2 for the first time, said she is ready to explore something new outside of traditional R&B following the success of her albums Over It and Still Over it.

She explained that although R&B and Soul are her favorite kind of music, she doesn’t feel like industry experts see it as super-profitable like they used to back in the day: “I just don’t get to do it as much because that’s not what you get paid for, you know?” She went on to note that those same experts are even more hesitant to put that type of music on the radio because they don’t “give you awards like they used to back in the 2000s.”

Aside from music, another thing that Walker absolutely enjoys is being a mother to her sweet baby girl, Bubbles who she shares with music producer London on Da Track. However, the star admitted that juggling both motherhood and her career can be “really hard” at times. “It’s really stressful and it’s really a lot of sacrifices. Sometimes, it’s like, is it worth it? Then they smile and make your day, and the answer is yes,” she told ESSENCE. As for the one thing she could change: “I wish that I paid more attention to the person I procreated with.”

