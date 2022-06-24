O.J. Simpson Sued by Father of Ron Goldman Over 1994 Murder

*Fred Goldman, the father of Ronald Goldman — the man who was murdered alongside Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994– is suing O.J. Simpson over the deaths of his ex-wife and her friend.

Goldman’s father claims the former NFL star owes him $96 million over the murder of his son, TMZ reports. We reported previously that Simpson still owes the Goldman family tens of millions of dollars after he was found civilly liable for the deaths of Nicole and Ron.

Simpson was acquitted in 1994 in the killing of Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

When Caitlyn Jenner appeared on the Australian TV show “Big Brother VIP,” the former athlete claimed Simpson threatened to murder his ex-wife and bragged that he would get away with it.

“Obviously he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it ’cause I’m O.J. Simpson,'” said Jenner, PEOPLE reported.

Simpson was released from prison in 2017 after being found guilty of armed robbery, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. He was convicted in 2008 for entering a Las Vegas hotel room to “retrieve stolen memorabilia” that belonged to him.

He served nine years and shortly after his release from a Las Vegas prison, Fred Goldman filed documents with the court claiming OJ was profiting off his notoriety, and that’s money Fred believes he deserves.

Over two decades ago, Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the Goldman family after he was found liable in the 1994 killing of Ronald. The Blast previously reported that Simpson accused Goldman of trying to take him to court over “rumored” deals that he has made in the years since the murders.

Simpson’s lawyers previously said the former NFL star “wishes to readjust to civilian life and family life” but claims that Goldman and his attorney “are intent on shattering that.”

According to the report, Simpson allegedelly said that Goldman uses “unconfirmed stories from news outlets” to “drag” him into court “every time there is a mere vague allegation involving Mr. Simpson’s commercial exploitation of himself.”