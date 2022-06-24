Kenneth Petty: Prosecutors Want Nicki Minaj’s Husband to Serve 15 Month Jail Sentence

*The feds are moving to sentence Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty to 15 months for failing to register as a sex offender. According to court documents obtained by @Insider, Kenneth Petty, 44, has failed to register as a sex offender since moving to the Golden State with Minaj in 2019.

The law dictates he must register whenever he moves following an attempted rape conviction of Jennifer Hough. As it was previously reported, Petty served four years in jail in 1995 after pleading guilty to the attempted rape of Hough, who was then 16 years old.

In a recent filing, prosecutors said: “Having previously been convicted of attempted rape, defendant knowingly failed to register as a sex offender upon moving to California. The timing of [the] defendant’s lapse in registration is concerning, given that it occurred when [the] defendant began dating his wife, quit his job, moved to Los Angeles, and adopted an affluent lifestyle.”

As Petty is due to appear at a sentencing hearing on July 6, prosecutors have argued that on top of the sentence, he should pay a $55,000 fine.

