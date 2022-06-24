EUR VIDEO THROWBACK: The International Story Behind Drake’s ‘One Dance’

*On this day in 2016, Drake’s “One Dance” became the longest-running UK number one single since legal music downloads began counting towards chart positions. His collab with Wizkid and Kyla made history in its 11th week at No. 1.

Drake’s production team first hit up Kyla in early 2016, after the rapper was feeling her 2008 song “Do You Mind (Crazy Cousinz remix).”

Drake wanted to work with Kyla in fusing “Do You Mind” with a new afrobeat/dancehall song he was working on with Wizkid, the Nigerian artist whom Drake had met the previous year through British grime artist Skepta. That meetup led Drake to put in work on a remix of Wizkid’s “Ojuelegba.”

Meanwhile, “Do You Mind” was subsequently worked on by South Africa’s DJ Maphorisa, who slowed down its tempo before adding Wizkid’s background vocals. And voila. “One Dance.”