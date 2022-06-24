Friday, June 24, 2022
Estate of The Notorious B.I.G. to Release NFT Collection on July 25

By Ny MaGee
Biggie Smalls
Credit: Twitter

*The estate of late rapper Notorious B.I.G. has partnered with Web3 platform, OneOf, to release Sky’s the Limit: The Notorious B.I.G. NFT Collection. 

According to the press release, as reported by Vibe, the Web3 platform will incorporate Biggie’s likeness into “a generative profile picture NFT collection that honors and celebrates” the Brooklyn emcee. 

The NFTs will be unveiled on OneOf’s website on July 25.

We reported previously that March 9 marked the 25th anniversary of the murder of rapper Notorious B.I.G. To memorialize the celebrated hip-hip icon, his estate announced the first-ever official The Notorious B.I.G. NFT (non-fungible token) collection.

READ MORE: Notorious B.I.G. NFT Collection Announced on 25th Anniversary of Murder

Biggie Smalls
UNITED STATES – JANUARY 18: Rapper Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, aka Chris Wallace rolls a cigar outside his mother’s house in Brooklyn. (Photo by Clarence Davis/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

The collection is an exclusive partnership with the Quincy Jones-backed NFT platform OneOf, Stereogum reports. 

“We are excited about our partnership with OneOf and their expertise to memorialize my son Christopher with this first official NFT drop to give his fans an opportunity to participate in and honor their love of him and his music,” says Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace.

“We’re honored to work with the Christopher Wallace Estate to celebrate the incredible legacy of Biggie Smalls,” adds OneOf cofounder and COO Josh James. “Using NFT technology, Biggie’s legacy and his outsized impact on music and culture will be forever cemented on blockchain, to be honored and shared with fans around the world and for generations to come.”

Details about the collection were not initially revealed but now comes word that: “The main focus of the set will be 3D characters inspired by The Notorious B.I.G.’s style and lyrics, and anyone who purchases one of these figurines will gain the rights to license audio of a legendary 1989 Biggie freestyle that he gave on a Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn street corner at just 17 years old. The audio has previously never been available to sample or download,” per Hip Hop DX.

“A portion of the proceeds will go to The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, Inc.”, per Stereogum.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

