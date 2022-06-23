The California Black Chamber of Commerce Supports Tavis Smiley and KBLA Talk 1580

*At the California Black Chamber of Commerce, our mission is to create and expand economic development opportunities for African American business owners throughout the State of California.

The California Black Chamber of Commerce wishes to congratulate Tavis Smiley and his All-Star team at KBLA Talk 1580. It’s been a long time coming, but Black Californians now have a talk radio station to amplify our voices 24/7.

At the California Black Chamber of Commerce, we know that start-up Black businesses aren’t flush with capital like other businesses and we’re here to assist.

As our Juneteenth one-year anniversary gift to KBLA Talk 1580, the California Black Chamber of Commerce has created a campaign to help market and promote this iconic Black-owned and operated talk radio station, and we want to enlist your support.

The California Black Chamber of Commerce has created a Go Fund Me campaign and seeded it with a $5,000 gift. We’re not asking you to match us – unless you can! – but we do ask that you consider supporting this effort by immediately chipping in $5, $10, $35, $50, or more. Whatever you can afford.

All you have to do is go to the Chamber’s website, CALBCC.ORG or you can visit the KBLA1580.com website or the KBLA 1580 App and make your contribution right now.

If you build it they will come, but only if they know you built it! Help us spread the word about KBLA Talk 1580!

Thank you for your consideration and cooperation in advance.

Sincerely,

Jay King

President/CEO, California Black Chamber of Commerce