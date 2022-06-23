Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter Files to Change Last Name

*Elon Musk’s transgender daughter no longer wants to be related to the billionaire tech mogul and has officially dropped his last name.

Legal documents were filed in L.A. County by Xavier Musk who sought to change the name to Vivian Jenna Wilson. Vivian turned 18 earlier this year and immediately made the filing, CNN reports. Wilson is the last name of Vivan’s mother, Justine Wilson, who is Musk’s ex-wife and mother of five of his seven children.

Per TMZ, the legal docs note that Vivian wants to be recognized as female — and lists the reason for the name change as … “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

According to Daily Mail, an LA judge has granted Vivian’s request and a new birth certificate reflecting the name and gender change will be issued. Per the report, the judge’s ruling read: “The petitioner’s name is changed from Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson. The gender of the petitioner is changed from male to female.”

Musk has previously been accused of being transphobic. He tweeted in 2020: “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

Musk has also publicly stated that he may support of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election. DeSantis recently signed legislation to limit topics and discussions about transgenderism and homosexuality in the state’s public schools.

Musk, CEO of Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX, is seeking to buy Twitter for $44 billion but said there were three “unresolved matters” that need to be addressed before he can move forward. The first issue is fake accounts, “Musk says he wants more clarity from Twitter on how many of its users are genuine,” CNBC writes.

The second issue is the portion of debt required to finance the company and the third issue for Musk is approval from Twitter’s shareholders. Per the report, “investors are expected to vote on the deal in late July or early August.”

“Will the debt portion of the round come together? And then will the shareholders vote in favor?” said Musk, who is the world’s richest person with an estimated net worth of $214 billion.

These are “the three things that need to be resolved before the transaction can complete,” he said Tuesday.