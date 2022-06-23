Thursday, June 23, 2022
HomeNews
News

Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter Files to Change Last Name

By Ny MaGee
0

Elon Musk
Elon Musk / Getty

*Elon Musk’s transgender daughter no longer wants to be related to the billionaire tech mogul and has officially dropped his last name. 

Legal documents were filed in L.A. County by Xavier Musk who sought to change the name to Vivian Jenna Wilson. Vivian turned 18 earlier this year and immediately made the filing, CNN reports. Wilson is the last name of Vivan’s mother, Justine Wilson, who is Musk’s ex-wife and mother of five of his seven children.

Per TMZ, the legal docs note that Vivian wants to be recognized as female — and lists the reason for the name change as … “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

According to Daily Mail, an LA judge has granted Vivian’s request and a new birth certificate reflecting the name and gender change will be issued. Per the report, the judge’s ruling read: “The petitioner’s name is changed from Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson. The gender of the petitioner is changed from male to female.”

READ MORE: Flight Attendant Paid $250,000 – She Claims Elon Musk Exposed Himself and Propositioned Her for Sex

Elon Musk
Getty

Musk has previously been accused of being transphobic. He tweeted in 2020: “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.” 

Musk has also publicly stated that he may support of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election. DeSantis recently signed legislation to limit topics and discussions about transgenderism and homosexuality in the state’s public schools.

Musk, CEO of Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX, is seeking to buy Twitter for $44 billion but said there were three “unresolved matters” that need to be addressed before he can move forward. The first issue is fake accounts, “Musk says he wants more clarity from Twitter on how many of its users are genuine,” CNBC writes. 

The second issue is the portion of debt required to finance the company and the third issue for Musk is approval from Twitter’s shareholders. Per the report, “investors are expected to vote on the deal in late July or early August.”

“Will the debt portion of the round come together? And then will the shareholders vote in favor?” said Musk, who is the world’s richest person with an estimated net worth of $214 billion.

These are “the three things that need to be resolved before the transaction can complete,” he said Tuesday.

Previous article‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive Clip: Happy Birthday/Proposal | Watch
Next articleExclusive Clip: ‘Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler’: Betrayal, Prison, and Divorce | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO