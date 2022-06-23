‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive Clip: Happy Birthday/Proposal | Watch

*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s new episode of “Brat Loves Judy,” airing Thursday on WE tv.

In the clip, Brat goes to the jeweler to find a diamond for Judy’s birthday/proposal. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

We previously reported that Da Brat and her lady-love, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, tied the knot at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia on Feb. 22. The reality show was taped before their big day.

Here’s about the new season via the press release: Brat is focused on her new music while Judy is dealing with problems as her business grows bigger than ever. Judy questions Brat’s commitment to the wedding. The couple clashes over why wedding planning is not moving forward. Brat and Judy plan a wedding of the century, but the rush towards the date 2-22-22 unveils unresolved relationship issues. The power couple faces major hurdles from having a baby to exploding their careers as they navigate married life.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Judy and Brat finish out NOLA with an epic parade. Brat plans a shocking romantic surprise for Judy’s milestone birthday. Deja talks to Evelyn about not attending Judy’s party. Brat and Judy wonder if it’s the right time for a baby.

“Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever,” DaBrat, born Shawntae Harris, previously shared with PEOPLE. “And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met.”

“We’ve been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn’t want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime,” Dupart said at the time. “It’s relevant. It’s just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames.”

One hundred guests were reportedly in attendance for the couple’s wedding earlier this year, including Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss.

Tune in to “Brat Loves Judy​” Thursday, June 24 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WE tv.