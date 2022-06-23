Thursday, June 23, 2022
HomeCelebrityBeyonce
Beyonce

Big Freedia Fans Want Her to Get ‘Feature’ Credit On New Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans spoke to Big Freedia about her collaboration with Beyoncé for her newest single “Break My Soul” which just dropped Monday night.

The song features Big Freedia’s vocals and a sample from the bounce legend’s 2014 song, “Explode.” She addresses the fan reaction on social media about Beyoncé not giving her a “feature” credit on the track and only a “writing” credit. Big Freedia also discusses what it was like working with Beyonce.

On people on Twitter saying she needed a feature credit and not just a writing credit on new Beyonce track
“I’m just grateful for the Freedia, you know, for the royal court that fights for Freedia and who wants to see me visible and all of these things that my voice is lended to. So I’m grateful for my fans and for the people who want to see me get my roses and get my flowers while I’m still here and living and well. I’m just grateful for all these moments.”

On working with Beyonce
“Mind-blowing, once again, that the Queen [Beyonce] wanted to use one of my songs and I was just so blown away. You know, it ‘broke my soul’ just to get the news.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Exclusive Clip: ‘Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler’: Betrayal, Prison, and Divorce | Watch

Previous articleEx-NBA Player Delonte West Says He’s ‘In Between Jobs’ After Viral
Next articleTina Lawson Gushes About Beyoncé’s New ‘Renaissance’ Album
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO