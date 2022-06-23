Big Freedia Fans Want Her to Get ‘Feature’ Credit On New Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ | WATCH

*Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans spoke to Big Freedia about her collaboration with Beyoncé for her newest single “Break My Soul” which just dropped Monday night.

The song features Big Freedia’s vocals and a sample from the bounce legend’s 2014 song, “Explode.” She addresses the fan reaction on social media about Beyoncé not giving her a “feature” credit on the track and only a “writing” credit. Big Freedia also discusses what it was like working with Beyonce.

On people on Twitter saying she needed a feature credit and not just a writing credit on new Beyonce track

“I’m just grateful for the Freedia, you know, for the royal court that fights for Freedia and who wants to see me visible and all of these things that my voice is lended to. So I’m grateful for my fans and for the people who want to see me get my roses and get my flowers while I’m still here and living and well. I’m just grateful for all these moments.”

On working with Beyonce

“Mind-blowing, once again, that the Queen [Beyonce] wanted to use one of my songs and I was just so blown away. You know, it ‘broke my soul’ just to get the news.”

