VH1 Celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month featuring LHHATL’s Spice & Karlie Redd | WATCH

*From Mesh Marina to all gold everything, LHHATL’s Spice & Karlie Redd celebrate their Caribbean by breaking down all the trends from the islands that made their way to pop culture and to even the Grammys red carpet!

Here’s more info about Caribbean Heritage Month: In June 2005, the House of Representatives unanimously adopted H. Con. Res. 71, sponsored by Congresswoman Barbara Lee, recognizing the significance of Caribbean people and their descendants in the history and culture of the United States. On February 14, 2006, the resolution similarly passed the Senate, culminating a two-year, bipartisan and bicameral effort. The Proclamation was issued by President George W. Bush on June 6, 2006.

Since the declaration, the White House has issued an annual proclamation recognizing June as Caribbean-American Heritage Month. This year marks the fourteenth celebration of June as National Caribbean American Heritage Month.

The campaign to designate June as National Caribbean American Heritage Month was spearheaded by Dr. Claire Nelson, Founder, and President of the Institute of Caribbean Studies. Through the commemoration of this month, we hope to ensure that America is reminded that its greatness lies in its diversity, with Caribbean immigrants from founding father Alexander Hamilton, to journalist Malcolm Gladwell, who have shaped the American dream. For more info: https://caribbeanamericanmonth.com/

