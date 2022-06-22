Slain Uvalde Teacher’s Husband (A Cop) was Detained, Gun Taken After Trying to Save Wife

*More Uvalde/police dumbassness is coming to light. Eva Mireles’ police officer husband, Ruben Ruiz, had his gun seized before he was detained and escorted off the scene at the Robb Elementary School after his wife phoned him and pled for help because she was dying from her gunshot injury.

The disturbing new information was revealed by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McGraw while giving testimony during the Texas Senate hearing on Tuesday. He recalled how Eva, who worked as a fourth-grade teacher at the school, had called her husband shortly after police responded to the Uvalde school shooting but he had been prohibited from helping his significant other.

In a video shared by PBS News Hour, Steven recalled, “We got an officer, Officer Ruiz, whose wife had called him and said she (had) been shot and she’s dying.”

“What happened to him as he tried to move forward into the hallway, he was detained and they took his gun away from him and escorted him off the scene.” Eva was one of the two educators who were killed in the deadly shooting on May 24, when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered the school premises and fired countless bullets inside a classroom. 19 students were killed in the attack.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Tell Them NO! Owen Diaz Rejects Tesla’s $15M Payout in Racial Abuse Lawsuit – It was Reduced from $137M