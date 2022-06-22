Wednesday, June 22, 2022
East Coast Rapper Lil Tjay Shot in Edgewater (NJ) Shopping Center – Underwent Surgery

By Fisher Jack
Lil TJay - Getty
Lil TJay – Getty

*Rapper Lil TJay, who underwent emergency surgery after being shot in the early hours on Wednesday, is said to be doing better. However, he’s still not out of the woods.

The incident reportedly took place just after midnight in Edgewater, New Jersey, according to TMZ, though the publication says the extent of his injuries and condition remain unknown at this time.

The shooting escalated to two shooting sites, with one being at an Exxon gas station while the other took place at a Chipotle restaurant, sources reveal. The unidentified victim who was hit at the latter location was said to have been shot several times, while the other person was shot once.

Police are investigating the crime to find out whether one or more suspects were involved in the incident, but a police hunt has already been launched. The motive of the shooting currently remains unknown.

