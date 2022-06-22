Wednesday, June 22, 2022
HomeNews
News

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Ink Deal with Audible

By Ny MaGee
0

BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA
U.S. President Barack Obama (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

*Barack and Michelle Obama announced their departure from Spotify this past April, and now the couple has inked an audio deal with Audible. 

The Obama’s Higher Ground company, which produced the audio series “Renegades: Born in the USA with Bruce Springsteen,” has struck a first-look deal with Amazon’s Audible, Deadline reports. 

According to Audible, Higher Ground will roll out a slate of shows that speak to “the companies’ shared mission to tell meaningful and entertaining stories that elevate diverse voices and experiences”.

“At Higher Ground, we have always sought to lift up voices that deserve to be heard — and Audible is invested in realizing that vision alongside us. I’m looking forward to partnering with them to tell stories that not only entertain but also inspire,” said former President Obama in a statement. 

READ MORE: Barack and Michelle Obama Not Renewing Podcast Contract with Spotify

obamas
Michelle and Barack Obama

“We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell at Higher Ground, and there’s no one we’d rather write our next chapter with than Audible. Together, we will keep striving to tell compelling, provocative, and soulful stories—while doing everything we can to make sure they reach the folks who need to hear them,” added Michelle Obama.

Per Deadline, Higher Ground produced several audio series for Spotify, including The Big Hit Show, a series of audio documentaries hosted by Alex Pappademas, Tell Them, I Am, a podcast collection of universal stories from Muslim voices, The Michelle Obama Podcast and upcoming series The Sum of Us podcast series, based on Heather McGhee’s book,” the outlet writes. 

It’s unclear whether or not these shows will roll over to Audible or be rebranded.

“We have long recognized President and Mrs. Obama’s historic capacity to captivate,” said Don Katz, Audible’s Founder and Executive Chairman. “We are thrilled to welcome two of the most profound voices of moral and intellectual leadership of our times into the Audible fold, and to be able to elevate President and Mrs. Obama’s singular ability to provide hope and uplifting guidance—needed now more than ever—through their voices.”

Previous articleEast Coast Rapper Lil Tjay Shot in Edgewater (NJ) Shopping Center – Underwent Surgery
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO