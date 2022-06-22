Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Jaylon Ferguson: Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Dead at 26 | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*(CNN) — Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died, the NFL team announced on Wednesday. He was 26.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Ravens said on Twitter. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

No cause of death was given.

Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, said in a statement to NFL.com: “The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Andrew Gillum Indicted! Former Florida Candidate for Gov. Faces Wire Fraud Charges | WATCH

Jaylon Ferguson (Robin Alam-Icon Sportswire-Getty Images)
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died, the NFL team announced on June 22. He was 26. – (Robin Alam-Icon Sportswire-Getty Images)

In a statement on Twitter, the NFL said: “We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Jaylon Ferguson. The NFL family sends our deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

The Louisiana Tech prospect was drafted by Baltimore in the third round in 2019. In 38 games with the team, 10 of which were starts, Ferguson had 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks in three seasons.

Nicknamed “Sack Daddy,” in college he broke the all-time NCAA record for career sacks with 45.

During the 2019 draft week, Ferguson lent his support to relief efforts in his college community of Ruston, Louisiana, after a deadly tornado struck the city.

“The LA Tech Family mourns this morning’s tragic news of the sudden death of former Bulldog great, Jaylon Ferguson,” said a statement from Ferguson’s alma mater.

“We will remember his God-given talents on the field and his infectious personality off of it. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. RIP, 45.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Fisher Jack

