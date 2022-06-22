FKA twigs Talks Abuse Allegations Against Ex Shia LaBeouf

*Singer-songwriter FKA twigs is speaking out about why she came forward with abuse allegations against her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf.

“I just didn’t want anyone else to get hurt, and that trumped any way that I felt about what people may think about me now, positively or negatively,” said twigs in a new in-depth interview with British GQ

“If I ever have children, I want them to know that I stood up for myself, and that’s important. And sometimes, standing up for yourself is messy. Sometimes it can cause more trauma, and sometimes it can be dividing. People don’t expect you to stand up for yourself, but I did and I’m proud of it, and what happened to me wasn’t right,” she continued.

The artist filed a civil lawsuit against LaBeouf in late 2020, alleging that she suffered “relentless abuse” at the hands of her ex.

“He would just start having an argument with me in the middle of the night and start accusing me of doing all sorts of things [like] planning to leave him in my head,” twigs previously said in an interview with CBS’ Gayle King. “He’d wake me up to tell me I was disgusting, that I was vile.”

She continued, “It’s a tactic that a lot of abusers use,” she said. “It’s this constant availability and everything centered around them. And I think, you know, that’s why I wanted to come out and talk about this. Because the signs really are there from the beginning.”

When asked if there was one moment when her eyes were fully open to Shia’s issues, twigs explained… “There wasn’t one set moment. It’s very subtle. That’s the thing about domestic abuse, domestic violence. It’s a really gradual step-by-step process to get somebody to a place where they lose themselves so much they accept or feel like they deserve to be treated in that way. It’s not one thing. It’s loads of tiny little things that get sewn together into a nightmare.”

Despite seeing red flags from the very beginning, she was committed to her abuser and allowed him to break her spirit.

“One of the greatest achievements of the whole of my life was keeping my shit together,” she told British GQ. “It was one of the things that I’m most proud of, that I was able to go on tour and do interviews and stay graceful and keep that calmness,” she said. “I don’t even know if it’s right or wrong that I was able to do that. I look at that as a testament to my upbringing and a testament to how much I love my art and a testament to how much I want to show up for people that bought tickets to my gig, because sometimes it was so difficult.”