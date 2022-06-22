Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Fans Mock Justin Timberlake for ‘Hokey Pokey’ Dance at Music Festival | Video

By Ny MaGee
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake / Getty

*Justin Timberlake is catching heat on social media for his less than impressive dance moves at the Something in the Water music festival in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. 

During his performance, Timberlake “was caught grooving to the Beat Ya Feet dance, which has been popular in the area for more than 20 years,” per the New York Post

When video of the moment went viral, fans were quick to mock his dance moves on stage.

“JT did not just say ‘beat your feet’ and proceed to river dance & skip. Boy if you don’t get your ass off the stage,” wrote one user, per the report. 

“Justin Timberlake said ‘DC beat your feet’ and proceeded to do the hokey pokey,” noted another.

Another Twitter user slammed the singer’s attire of khaki pants, orange sneakers and a green button-down, writing: “Justin Timberlake still thinking he has any swag left while wearing those Old Navy khakis on stage.”

One person tweeted that his dancing “is a cross between a black uncle at a cookout and Irish river dancing and no I won’t be explaining this any further.”

Watch JT in action via the Twitter clip above and check out more reactions from Twitter users below:

