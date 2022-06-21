Tuesday, June 21, 2022
HomeNews
News

McDonald’s Is Giving Away Free Sprite Today

By Ny MaGee
0

McDonald’s yellow and red drive-thru logo advertising sign placed on a pole with a clear blue sky / iStock

*McDonald’s is offering customers a free Sprite for one day on June 21 — the official kick-off to summer. 

The fast-food giant is giving away a free any-size Sprite to customers who spend at least $1 on the McDonald’s app, Food and Wine reports. 

“We’ve seen thousands of memes and posts about how Sprite from McDonald’s just ‘hits different,'” the company said in a statement, per the outlet. “From saying it tastes like the sound of a zipper closing a jacket, to a dog growling, or even TV static, the creative ways our fans describe the carbonated taste of this longtime McDonald’s favorite are endless.”

The chain is hoping to make it a viral moment by posing a question to the public, “What sound does your Sprite from McDonald’s taste like? We’re all ears…”

READ MORE:  Pusha T Slams McDonald’s in Arby’s Ad After Penning Iconic ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ Jingle [VIDEO]

McDonald’s wants customers to take to social media to document how their Sprite sounds upon taking the first sip.

Below are some social media reactions to McDonald’s sprite.

Previous articleLeToya Luckett Chats with Ex-Boyfriend Slim Thug in New YouTube Series | Watch
Next articleBeyoncé Drops New Single ‘Break My Soul’ Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Album
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO