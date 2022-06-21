McDonald’s Is Giving Away Free Sprite Today

*McDonald’s is offering customers a free Sprite for one day on June 21 — the official kick-off to summer.

The fast-food giant is giving away a free any-size Sprite to customers who spend at least $1 on the McDonald’s app, Food and Wine reports.

“We’ve seen thousands of memes and posts about how Sprite from McDonald’s just ‘hits different,'” the company said in a statement, per the outlet. “From saying it tastes like the sound of a zipper closing a jacket, to a dog growling, or even TV static, the creative ways our fans describe the carbonated taste of this longtime McDonald’s favorite are endless.”

The chain is hoping to make it a viral moment by posing a question to the public, “What sound does your Sprite from McDonald’s taste like? We’re all ears…”

McDonald’s wants customers to take to social media to document how their Sprite sounds upon taking the first sip.

Below are some social media reactions to McDonald’s sprite.

McDonald’s Sprite is ancient form of witchcraft frfr — TheSodaMan™ (@TheSodaMan115) June 14, 2022

i heard that if you eat a popeyes biscuit then wash it down with mcdonald’s sprite, you’ll see the gates of heaven — maya 🫧 (@mayahorizons) June 17, 2022

Y’all ever just put your phone in McDonald’s sprite to charge it — Sam VanKampen (@sammyvankammy) June 20, 2022

McDonald’s sprite have your face puckered like you just took a shot of Henny — D-Bo 🤴🏾💫✨ (@darin_deshaun24) June 19, 2022