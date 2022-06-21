Laurence Fishburne is Open to Hitting the Dating Scene

*At age 60, Hollywood icon Laurence Fishburne says he is open to hitting the dating scene.

“Eventually I would like to date, but there is nobody in particular on my radar,” he told Page Six at the Tribeca Festival on June 13.

As we reported previously, Fishburne was married to actress Gina Torres for 14 years before they officially separated in October 2016. They kept the news private until September 2017. The pair, who married in 2002, also agreed on joint custody of their 15-year-old daughter Delilah.

The “black-ish” star, who also has two children from a previous marriage, Montana and Langston Fishburne, filed for the divorce on November 2, 2017, in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents.

“With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year,” Torres said in a statement at the time. “There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.”

“Happily, however, our family remains intact,” she continued. “And we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe, as well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side.”

As reported by Page Six, Delilah has been her father’s date to several Hollywood events, including the 2022 Tony Awards and the premiere of Fishburne’s documentary “The Cave of Adullam,” which centers on four young boys at a martial arts academy in Detroit.

“I think the story that we are telling in this movie is one that it going to move people. These four young men are all really extraordinary people,” Fishburne told us. “The choices that they face as black males in this country is something that a lot of us are familiar with. I think that initiation is something that’s important in this film it is kind of an example of why it is.”