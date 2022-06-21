Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Judge Mathis Says Wendy Williams ‘Remains Relevant to Our Community’

By Ny MaGee
Greg Mathis
Greg Mathis (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

*Judge Greg Mathis says Wendy Williams is still “valuable to the community” days after her beloved talk show came to an end after 13 years on the air. 

“I think that beyond her flaws and her… problems past or present, I think she still means something to the community and that’s what counts and matters. I think that she remains relevant to our community,” he tells Page Six.

Mathis and Williams became longtime friends following their public feud back in 2002 when she called him out live on air about allegations that he had an affair. Mathis told the outlet that he spoke to Williams recently and “asked if she would do a tour with me where she focused on empowering black girls and I would focus on empowering black men or black boys.

“So I believe there’s some redemption to be had and I believe she could still be a benefit, particularly to our community who sees very few talk show hosts, especially black women” he stated. 

READ MORE: Memorabilia From ‘Wendy Williams Show’ to be Trashed After Finale Episode

Wendy Williams (Getty)
Wendy Williams

Friday’s finale episode of “The Wendy Williams” show was hosted by Sherri Shepherd who had been filling in this season amid Wendy’s health-related hiatus. But not everyone was happy with the handling of the finale episode.

Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter slammed the production company behind the show for not including Wendy in the lackluster farewell festivities. 

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight, Hunter said, “I feel like it is a travesty on the part of Debmar-Mercury to have such an unceremonious departure without Wendy being involved. It is the first time in the history of talk shows for this to be done, especially for a show that has been on for more than 10 years,” he adds. “There is absolutely no reason why a bigger celebration that involved Wendy couldn’t happen.”

Hunter who was a co-creator of the show, said, “I know the blood, sweat, and tears that went into making the show such a success, [and] I am not happy with the way the show is going out on a personal level and I am truly sorry that the show’s fans have to see it go down the way that it is.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

