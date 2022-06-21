Jennifer Lopez Introduces Her Child Emme with They/Them Pronouns During LA Performance

*Jennifer Lopez has been praised by fans after referring to her child Emme using they/them pronouns, indicating that the 14-year-old does not adhere to gender identity.

The “Get Right” singer took to the stage at the LA Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala last week when she introduced Emme to the audience ahead of their duet performance together.

Jennifer, who had previously sung with Emme at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show, described her special guest as “my favorite duet partner,” adding, “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t. So this is a very special occasion.”

“They are very, very busy, booked, and pricey,” she joked. “But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me.” The pair sang a beautiful rendition of Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years,” as well as some parts to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” and, of course, Jennifer’s own hit, “Let’s Get Loud.”

