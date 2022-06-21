Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Cosby Loses! He’s Found Liable for Sexually Assaulting 16-Yr-Old Girl – Judy Huth Awarded $500K

By Fisher Jack
Bill Cosby
*A jury has awarded one of Bill Cosby’s victims $500,000 after he was found liable for sexually assaulting the woman at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 years old back in 1975.

Judy Huth testified in court and recalled the moment when she and a friend, aged 17, met Cosby on a film set.

She said the comedian invited them to the Playboy Mansion as his guest a few days later and noted he was alone with her in a bedroom when he attempted to put his hand down her pants as reported by TMZ. Additionally, Huth said she lied to Cosby about having her period so he could stop but he exposed himself then forced her to touch his genitals.

Cosby didn’t attend the trial but the jury was shown his deposition video from 2015 where he denied the allegations. He claims he didn’t meet her but Hugh’s attorney showed a photo of the two at the Playboy Mansion.

W. Kamau Bell Calls Out Bill Cosby's Defenders

Fisher Jack

