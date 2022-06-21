Beyoncé Drops New Single ‘Break My Soul’ Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Album

*Beyoncé has released new music ahead of her upcoming album that’s set to drop next month.

On Monday, the Grammy Award-winning artist dropped the single “Break My Soul.” As reported by PEOPLE, the house track samples Robin S’s 1993 hit “Show Me Love” and Big Freedia’s “Explode.”

The new single comes ahead of Beyoncé’s seventh solo studio album, “Renaissance,” which will drop on July 29. We reported previously that “Renaissance” is the follow-up to 2016’s critically acclaimed “Lemonade.” The AP notes that the superstar “began listing the music and products on her website Thursday and several streaming services, including Tidal and Spotify, also announced the Beyoncé release.”

Have a listen to “Break My Soul” via the YouTube clip below.

The surprise announcement for the new album coincides with the latest issue of Britsh Vogue which features Queen Bey on the cover. She previewed some of the new music for editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who describes being “transported back to the clubs of my youth.”

Enninful noted the “Soaring vocals and fierce beats” and wrote in the issue: “I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent.”

He added, “The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and re-thinking every decision. Just the way she likes it,” he wrote.

Speaking about her fashion inside the issues, Enninful noted that “B wanted to play with fashion like never before, and as we swapped references (from the 1990s garage scene to ’80s excess), talked hair and beauty, and got to know her team, a vision of glittering retro-futurism began to take shape,” he wrote of Beyoncé’s collaboration on the photoshoot.

“[On set] it was a magical mood and soon B was walking around feeling easy and free to be herself,” he added. “Her husband and kids came to surprise her on set. It was a family day out — albeit a slightly surreal one,” he added, referring to Jay-Z and the couple’s three children: Blue Ivy, 10, and 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.