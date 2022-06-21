Ari Lennox Has Fear of Flying, Will Not Do Shows ‘That Require Me to Fly’

*Ari Lennox took to social media over the weekend to announce that she will no longer perform at live shows that she has to travel to by airplane.

The “Pressure” singer admits that she has an extreme fear of flying.

“For my mental health and my sanity l will not be doing any shows that require me to fly. I can not keep torturing myself with this huge fear of mine,” she wrote in a post shared on her Instagram Stories, Revolt reports.

Ari continued, “It is literally destroying my health. Enough is enough. I’m so sorry to all that are inconvenienced by this. Don’t know what this will mean for my career, but I just can’t do it.”

Lennox, whose real name is Courtney Shanade Salter, was reportedly on a plane headed to Minneapolis when she reached out to fans seeking help for her in-flight anxiety.

“If there’s any peers or anyone out there who knows of a great hypnotherapist, therapist and or fear of flying solutions I would be so grateful. I want to beat this,” she added.

Late last year, Lennox was arrested in Amsterdam following what she described as a “racially profiling” incident at the airport.

“I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me” is what the R&B singer tweeted on Nov. 29. As we reported at the time, that tweet came after a previous one in which she had accused “Amsterdam security” of hating Black people.

That’s not what Dutch military police, who are responsible for security at Schiphol airport, said. They claim Lennox was held because of her aggressive behavior towards an airline official, and for being drunk in public.

“Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down,” spokesman Robert van Kapel said. “That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”

After her release from jail, Lennox said she was “not ok” following her encounter with racist Europeans, NME reported.