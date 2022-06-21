Afrobeat Music Global Phenomenon Femi Kuti at 60

Femi Kuti, the celebrated eldest son of legendary icon, Fela Kuti who gave his style of music, Afrobeat to the world, has turned 60. Afrobeat continues through the likes of musicians such as Davido, Wiz Kid, Seun Kuti, Tiwa Savage and Femi Kuti himself.

Here are images from my… Enduring LAGOS…Resilient City which I produced for Guardian UK newspaper online edition of Illustrated cities, features Femi who attended Lagos Baptist Academy, one of the oldest high school in Nigeria. I still remember how Femi Kuti and myself were at two separate events, in Finland (Helsinki) and France (Paris) and we were billed for our genre.

Femi and sister, Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti, manage the New Afrika Shrine which is an open-air entertainment centre situated in Ikeja, Lagos State in Nigeria and where Femi also performs, as well as his brother Seun Kuti and Made (pronounced Mar-dey) Kuti – Fela’s grandson and Femi’s son. The shrine replaced the old Afrika Shrine where Fela Kuti performed in the 1970s. Happy diamond life Femi Kuti.

Visit – https://www.theguardian.com/cities/2019/feb/22/afrobeat-and-traffic-choked-streets-in-indestructible-lagos-a-cartoon

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: OUR ROOTS – African Cup of Nations Spotlight on Nigeria’s ‘Mathematical’

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator is an artist of African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and has held a virtual OUR ROOTS cartoon workshop for SMITHSONIAN- National Museum of African Art, Washington D.C. His image of Fela Kuti is featured in the Burna Boy’s mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. –– tfatunla@hotmail.com