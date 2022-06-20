Monday, June 20, 2022
HomeArts
Arts

The First All-Black Orchestra Performs At Hollywood Bowl

By Fahnia Thomas
0

Thomas Wilkins, the re-collective orchestra
Thomas Wilkins & Re-Collective Orchestra at JUNETEENTH: A Global Celebration for Freedom (Photo: Timothy Norris)

Sunday, marked the anniversary of Black Independence Day in America – Juneteenth. In recognition of this day, JUNETEENTH: A Global Celebration for Freedom, a sold-out concert featuring an eclectic lineup of thoughtful, impactful, and essential Black artists, took place at the world-famous Hollywood Bowl on June 19, 2022. The show was broadcast live in its entirety on CNN.

The star-studded concert included performances by Amir Sulaiman, Anthony Hamilton, Bel Biv DeVoe, Billy Porter, Chaka Khan, Debbie Allen Dance Academy, D Smoke, Earth Wind & Fire, Khalid, Lucky Daye, Mary Mary, Michelle Williams, Mickey Guyton, Ne-Yo, Robert Glasper, and The Roots.

Chaka Khan
Chaka Khan at JUNETEENTH: A Global Celebration for Freedom (Photo Farah Sosa)

The event made history as it was the first time an all-Black orchestra – The Re-Collective Orchestra (a 68-piece symphony orchestra) – performed on stage in the Hollywood Bowl’s 100-year history. Both Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Thomas Wilkins and Derrick Hodge conducted, while Adam Blackstone and The Roots co-founder and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Questlove served as the evening’s Musical Directors. It was an unforgettable celebration of Black culture and excellence brought to life and powered by Black creators.

Earth Wind & Fire
Earth Wind & Fire at JUNETEENTH: A Global Celebration for Freedom (Photo: Timothy Norris)

Guest appearances and special presenters (both live and pre-recorded) included President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, Yolanda Adams, Debbie Allen, Miles Brown, Jack Brown, Tisha Campbell, Novena Carmel, Cari Champion, Jordan Chiles, Deon Cole, Michael Ealy, Lil Rel Howery, Leslie Jones, Opal Lee, Let It Happen, Marsai Martin, Danielle Ponder, Kendrick Sampson, Jill Scott, Amanda Seales, Gabourey Sidibe, Algee Smith, and Raven-Symoné.

Debbie Allen Dance Academy
Debbie Allen Dance Academy at JUNETEENTH: A Global Celebration for Freedom (Photo Timothy Norris)

Previous articleLA Hosts Attorney Benjamin Crump Equal Justice Now Awards | Watch
Next articleHerschel Walker’s Son Rants About Absent Fathers After Secret Siblings Revealed | Video
Fahnia Thomas

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO