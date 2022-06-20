Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Reach Settlement in Revenge Porn Case

*Prospective jurors in #RobKardashian and #BlacChyna’s revenge porn case were sent home Monday and informed they would no longer be needed after the former couple reached a settlement.

The trial was scheduled to begin Monday (06-20-22) in the suit stemming from a 2017 incident when Rob posted private nude photos of Chyna during a “vicious social media tirade.”

Details of the terms of their agreement were not disclosed and will likely remain confidential.

Today’s settlement comes just days after a motion from Rob claiming they had already reached a settlement got thrown out by a judge after Chyna denied ever signing such an agreement.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Loser Pays! Kardashians Expect Blac Chyna to Cover Legal Fees of Over $391K

Chyna first initiated legal proceedings against Kardashian, who is the father to their daughter Dream Kardashian, in July 2017.

At the time, Kardashian posted sexually explicit photos of Chyna to his Instagram and Twitter, after which she requested a temporary restraining order.

The case will reportedly be formally dismissed in a written ruling.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Georgia Man Kidnaps Ex, Fatally Shoots Her in Front of Daughter | Video