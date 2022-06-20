Monday, June 20, 2022
Omarion and Mario to Face Off in Verzuz Battle

By Ny MaGee
Omarion and Mario
 Singers Mario (L) and Omarion pose for a photo backstage during a taping for MTV Spring Break on the beach at The City nightclub March 9, 2005, in Cancun, Mexico. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

*Mario and Omarion have confirmed that they will face off in a VERZUZ battle.

“I think there’s a few people out there that I could do, but it’s a small class of people who perform like myself,” said Omarion during an interview on the Big Tigger Morning Show about who could take him on in the challenge, Revolt reports. 

Meanwhile, Mario had this to say to The Shade Room: “O would be the only right fit for the people.” Shortly after the speculations as both performers discussed who they’d want to take on in a potential challenge, it’s finally happening.

The Mario/Omarion battle will go down LIVE from Los Angeles on Thursday, June 23rd at 6PM PT / 9PM ET. The event will take place at The Novo in Los Angeles and will be open to the public. Fans can buy tickets at VerzuzTV.com. The virtual showdown will stream on Verzuz TV’s Instagram, Triller and YouTube.

A “bonus” battle is also slated for the same night featuring Ray J and Bobby V versus Pleasure P and Sammie.

As noted by Revolt, some of the past battles included Ashanti vs Keyshia Cole, Teddy Riley vs Babyface, Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, Brandy vs Monica, Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills, Patti LaBelle vs Gladys Knight, SWV vs XSCAPE, the late DMX vs Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane vs Jeezy, Bow Wow vs Soulja Boy, just to name a few.

In related news, Amazon Studios has teamed with Verzuz creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to take viewers behind the scenes into the popular virtual music series.

The upcoming feature-length documentary titled “Verzuz, Gifted & Black” will stream on Prime Video with Lena Waithe producing.

“Swizz and I are excited to show the world everything that took place behind scenes during the process, while celebrating the artists that helped us build Verzuz,” said Timbaland in a statement. “Thank you to our entire team, Hillman Grad, James Adolphus, Ben Selkow, Amazon, Triller, and everyone involved. Verzuz came from our love of culture and our love of music and the fact that it has become the force it is today is way beyond anything Swizz or I could’ve imagined.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

