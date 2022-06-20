Juror in Johnny Depp Trial Speaks Out, Slams Amber Heard’s ‘Crocodile Tears’

*An unnamed juror is speaking out about the verdict in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The male juror is the first member of the jury to speak publicly since the six-week trial wrapped. As reported by EW, the juror, who asked not to be named, said slammed Heard over her “crocodile tears”.

“It didn’t come across as believable,” the juror said of Heard’s emotional testimony. “It seemed like she was able to flip the switch on her emotions. She would answer one question and she would be crying and two seconds later she would turn ice cold. It didn’t seem natural.”

The jury was also “uncomfortable” with Heard looking directly at them while answering questions.

Per the report, the juror said Depp “seemed a little more real in terms of how he responded to questions. His emotional state was very stable throughout.”

As we reported previously, Depp, 58, sued Heard. 36, for $50 million over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a domestic abuse survivor. She did not name Depp in the piece, but the veteran actor has maintained that the article negatively impacted his career. The actress countersued Depp for $100 million.

Earlier this month, the jury at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Virginia agreed that Heard defamed her ex-husband and awarded Depp $15 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million dollars in her counterclaim.

During his recent GMA interview, the anonymous juror said the majority of the jury considered Heard to be the aggressor in the relationship but noted that “they were both abusive to each other. The juror agrees with many Depp fans who vocalized on social media that Heard’s legal team failed to prove he physically abused her.

“They had their husband-wife arguments. They were both yelling at each other,” the juror said. “I don’t think that makes either of them right or wrong. That’s what you do when you get into an argument, I guess. But to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn’t enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying.”

When it comes to the photos that Heard presented of Depp allegedly intoxicated after a drug and alcohol binge, the jury was not impressed.

“If you mix alcohol and marijuana, that’s where you usually end up — passed out,” he said. “We discussed at length that a lot of the drugs she said he used, most of them were downers. And you usually don’t get violent on downers. You become a zombie, as those pictures show.”

As far as the photos that were presented as evidence showing bruising on Heard’s face, the jury didn’t buy those either. The juror noted the defense’s claim that the actress “never goes outside without makeup on.”

“Yet she goes to file the restraining order without makeup on,” the juror said. “And it just so happens her publicist is with her. Those things add up and start to become hard to believe.”