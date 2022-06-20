Monday, June 20, 2022
Georgia Man Kidnaps Ex, Fatally Shoots Her in Front of Daughter | Video

By Ny MaGee
*A Georgia man has been arrested in DeKalb County after he allegedly kidnapped his child and the child’s mother from a daycare and fatally shot the woman. 

The shooting occurred Wednesday evening near the Education Elevation Children’s Academy on Snapfinger Park Circle, WSBTV reports. Taco Nash, 22, is said to have followed the victim, 21-year-old Mi’Ckeye Montgomery, to the daycare and kidnapped her and their 16-month-old daughter. Nash took them to some nearby woods where he shot his ex in front of the child.

Montgomery’s family members are speaking out — claiming that Nash had previously been arrested several times for assaulting Montgomery and that he recently shot her prior to their last encounter. 

Montgomery’s sister, Chancierra Coleman, told Channel 2 that the victim called a family member after she was kidnapped because she knew she was about to die. 

“She was just saying, ‘Thank you,’ and that she loved everybody,” Coleman said. “She knew he was about to kill her.”

“The police said that it looked like she may have been holding Khloe when he shot her, because it was blood splatter all over her.”

The child was not harmed. Despite the two open domestic violence cases that Nash has in Fulton and DeKalb, he was allowed to keep bonding out of jail, according to the report. He was also wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the killing. 

“They failed to protect and serve,” Coleman said. “They failed to do their job.”

Nash shot and killed Montgomery because she was trying to leave him, according to the family. He even contacted Montgomery’s younger sister and confessed to the crime. 

Per the report, Nash has been charged with malice murder.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

