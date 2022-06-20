Georgia Man Kidnaps Ex, Fatally Shoots Her in Front of Daughter | Video

*A Georgia man has been arrested in DeKalb County after he allegedly kidnapped his child and the child’s mother from a daycare and fatally shot the woman.

The shooting occurred Wednesday evening near the Education Elevation Children’s Academy on Snapfinger Park Circle, WSBTV reports. Taco Nash, 22, is said to have followed the victim, 21-year-old Mi’Ckeye Montgomery, to the daycare and kidnapped her and their 16-month-old daughter. Nash took them to some nearby woods where he shot his ex in front of the child.

Montgomery’s family members are speaking out — claiming that Nash had previously been arrested several times for assaulting Montgomery and that he recently shot her prior to their last encounter.

Montgomery’s sister, Chancierra Coleman, told Channel 2 that the victim called a family member after she was kidnapped because she knew she was about to die.

OTHER NEWS: LA Deputy Who Took Kobe Bryant Crash Pics Also Accused of Kneeling on Inmate’s Head | WATCH

A 21-year-old mother was gunned down while holding her baby. Her family said it was her baby’s father who pulled the trigger while wearing a jail ankle monitor. https://t.co/hN8cjIriYO — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) June 17, 2022

“She was just saying, ‘Thank you,’ and that she loved everybody,” Coleman said. “She knew he was about to kill her.”

“The police said that it looked like she may have been holding Khloe when he shot her, because it was blood splatter all over her.”

The child was not harmed. Despite the two open domestic violence cases that Nash has in Fulton and DeKalb, he was allowed to keep bonding out of jail, according to the report. He was also wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the killing.

“They failed to protect and serve,” Coleman said. “They failed to do their job.”

Nash shot and killed Montgomery because she was trying to leave him, according to the family. He even contacted Montgomery’s younger sister and confessed to the crime.

Per the report, Nash has been charged with malice murder.