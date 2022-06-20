Monday, June 20, 2022
Forgiven? Dave Chappelle’s High School to Honor Him Months After Students Heckled Him Over Trans Quips

By Fisher Jack
Dave Chappelle - Duke Ellington School of the Arts
Dave Chappelle – Duke Ellington School of the Arts / Photo: TMZ

*The Duke Ellington School of the Arts, based in Washington D.C., is renaming its theatre after Dave Chappelle, just months after the comedian was heckled by students who felt his jokes about the transgender community were out of line.

Dave caused controversy back in October when his Netflix special “The Closer” premiered on the streaming platform, much to the disappointment of critics who felt his witty remarks about trans people had taken his comedic jokes too far.

The aforementioned school, which Dave graduated from in 1991, had planned to do the honors in late 2021, but as the scandal surrounding the Netflix special continued, the decision was subsequently held off for the foreseeable future. The 48-year-old decided to pay students a visit back in November, but things didn’t go according to plan when a heap of teens let out their frustration during an assembly, with one being quoted, saying, “I’m 16 and I think you’re childish.”

TMZ claims Dave was heavily heckled during his appearance, and after hearing how some students were against the idea of the performance theater being named after him, he challenged his supporters and hecklers to raise money for the school. If the latter was to raise more money, he agreed to forgo the honor, but as it turned out, Dave’s fans at the school ended up piling together much more than the opposite team.

