Hypocrite Herschel Walker Finally Coming Clean – GOP Senate Candidate Admits He Has 4 Kids | VIDEO

*Herschel Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate candidate, said Saturday that he “never denied” the existence of children he hadn’t publicly disclosed before. He told a crowd of conservative Christians that his kids “knew the truth.”

Walker made his admission while peaking before an audience at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual “Road to Majority” conference. In Walker’s mind, the revelations about his children have somehow emboldened his campaign.

“Well, first of all, they knew the truth. You know, I’ve never denied any of my kids and I love them more than I love anything,” he said. “And they didn’t do anything, which just makes me want to fight harder because I’m tired of people misleading the American people. I’m tired of people misleading my family.”

The problem for Walker is that his comments come several days after The Daily Beast reported that the former football star has four children, including two sons and a daughter whom he had never discussed publicly. Walker has repeatedly criticized absentee fathers over the years and has called on Black men, in particular, to play an active role in the children’s lives, holding up his relationship with his older son, Christian Walker, as an example.

Walker, who was interviewed on stage in Nashville, Tennessee, by coalition chair Ralph Reed, said he “knew what I signed up for when I got into this and they don’t realize that.”

“No weapon formed against me should ever prosper,” he said prompting loud applause and cheers, according to ABC News.

“If you have a child with a woman — even if you have to leave that woman — you don’t leave that child,” he said in an interview in 2020.

Government statistics indicate that a huge problem in America is fatherless homes. It has been found that a fatherless child has a high chance of becoming a criminal after growing up, as well as dropping out of school and ending up in jail.

“Herschel Walker out here lecturing black men on fatherhood and ain’t seen his kid since Obama’s first term,” tweeted Bakara Sellers, a politician, making a point about Walker being a hypocrite.