The Music Industry is full of ‘Wolves’ Niecy Nash says in ‘Beauty’ Trailer | WATCH

*Earlier this week, Netflix released the “Beauty” trailer, a film that explores the dark side of fame. Set in the 1980s, the drama stars Gracie Marie Bradley as Beauty — a gifted singer struggling to maintain her voice and identity after she lands a lucrative recording contract.

The recording contract triggered a fierce battle involving the label, her family, and her bosom friend over which of them should guide her as her singing took her to stardom.

Niecy Nash plays her concerned mother as Giancarlo Esposito plays the father in the film, while Sharon Stone is the music executive out to transform her into an international star, reports UrbanHollywood411. The concerned mother, Nash, has reservations about the music industry, so she shoots warnings.

“I am not sending her out into the world to be eaten by wolves,” she says in the trailer. “She ain’t ready.

However, the music executive, Stone, is positive: “Trust me, she’s ready,” says Stone.

Beauty then says she doesn’t know how to sing “Black or White,” but she just knows how to sing because that’s what she likes to do.

“I just want to use the gift God gave me,” she adds.

Other cast members are Aleyse Shannon, Micheal Ward and Kyle Bary.

“Beauty” is directed and executive produced by Andrew Dosunmu. Other executive producers are Carrie Fix and Rishi Rajani. The script was written by Lena Waithe, who then produced the film with Michael Ellenberg.

The drama premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York and will begin streaming on Netflix on June 29.