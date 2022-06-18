Saturday, June 18, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

The Music Industry is full of ‘Wolves’ Niecy Nash says in ‘Beauty’ Trailer | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*Earlier this week, Netflix released the “Beauty” trailer, a film that explores the dark side of fame. Set in the 1980s, the drama stars Gracie Marie Bradley as Beauty — a gifted singer struggling to maintain her voice and identity after she lands a lucrative recording contract.

The recording contract triggered a fierce battle involving the label, her family, and her bosom friend over which of them should guide her as her singing took her to stardom.

Niecy Nash plays her concerned mother as Giancarlo Esposito plays the father in the film, while Sharon Stone is the music executive out to transform her into an international star, reports UrbanHollywood411. The concerned mother, Nash, has reservations about the music industry, so she shoots warnings.

“I am not sending her out into the world to be eaten by wolves,” she says in the trailer. “She ain’t ready.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Is Kanye West Considering A Yeezus Amusement Park? | VIDEO

Niecy Nash & Gracie Marie Bradley (Beauty-Movie) - Netflix screenshot
Niecy Nash & Gracie Marie Bradley (Beauty-Movie) – Netflix screenshot

However, the music executive, Stone, is positive: “Trust me, she’s ready,” says Stone.

Beauty then says she doesn’t know how to sing “Black or White,” but she just knows how to sing because that’s what she likes to do.

“I just want to use the gift God gave me,” she adds.

Other cast members are Aleyse Shannon, Micheal Ward and Kyle Bary.

“Beauty” is directed and executive produced by Andrew Dosunmu. Other executive producers are Carrie Fix and Rishi Rajani. The script was written by Lena Waithe, who then produced the film with Michael Ellenberg.

The drama premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York and will begin streaming on Netflix on June 29.

Previous articleStudy Shows Harmful Chemical in Black Women’s Hair Products Increases Breast Cancer Risk | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO