Friday, June 17, 2022
R. Kelly’s Team Trying to Convince Judge to Reduce Sentence from 25 to 10 Years

By Fisher Jack
R. Kelly (orange jail jumpsuit)
R. Kelly

*Neighbors, it looks like more information is being revealed ahead of R. Kelly’s sentencing that will take place on June 29.

According to @radaronline court documents revealed that one alleged victim said after subjecting her to physical and psychological abuse, Kelly required them to have sex with other women and even men!

“Kelly regularly required Jane to have sexual contact with other men and woman at his direction, including the women living with him, his assistants …. And a man he referred to as “nephew” who she had never even seen prior to Kelly directing her to have sex with him.”

Even with more information constantly coming to surface, R. Kelly’s team has been working overtime to try to convince a New York judge to only sentence him to 10 years in prison and not 25 years like the government has requested.

Fisher Jack

