Mama And Daddy Journals Released For Father’s Day They Are Tools For Family History

*(Hollywood, CA) Have you ever wanted to interview your mother or grandmother, daddy, or granddaddy about their life’s history but didn’t know where to start? Well, help has come in the form of two books by Dr. Eric J. Chambers, a veteran author, and radio/TV host. His newest double releases, “Mama, I Want To Know You: A Living Journal of History Still In The Making” and “Daddy, I Want To Know You: A Living Journal of Family History Still In The Making,” are now available at WhoDatPublishingHouse.com. The books offer nearly 200 questions to ask a mom, grandmother, dad, or granddad about their lives.

“The idea came to me on February 21, 2017, at the funeral of Laura Jane Lang, my 104-year- old cousin in Pachuta, Mississippi,” recalled Dr. Chambers, a New Orleans native, and US Navy veteran. “Her obituary was just four short paragraphs, with one telling when she was born, how many children and grandchildren she had, and that was pretty much it. Then I thought about the events that took place during her lifetime.

She was born the year the Titanic sunk in 1912. She was a year old when Harriet Tubman died in 1913. And she was seventeen years old when the Great Depression started in 1929. Then I thought, there needs to be a way to record people’s history while they are alive so that their stories outlive them.” His new set of books is the tool to help do that.

In these journals, you will find dozens of questions that will spark a robust conversation about family. Sample questions include: When and where were you born? Describe the best day of your life? Describe the most challenging day of your life? What makes you feel loved by your mate? And by your family? What are your fondest memories from Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas? Did you join the military? If so, which branch and why? Who is your favorite solo singer? And favorite singing group? What’s your favorite scripture? If you could dine with anyone from history—famous, friend or family, who would it be, and what would you talk about?

If you could have a face-to-face conversation with God, what would you ask Him? If you had presidential executive orders for one day and could change anything with the stroke of a pen, what would it be? How do you want to be remembered? Where do you want your final resting place to be? Are you insured? If so, with what company and where are the policies? Those are some of the many questions that will help you dig deeper into your family’s history and learn more about your loved ones.

“What a lovely book idea!” exclaimed Akosua Busia, the actress best known as “Nettie” from the original movie, “The Color Purple.” She is also one of the contributors to the book, having submitted two poems in honor of her late mother, Mrs. Naa Morkor Busia, the former First Lady of Ghana, West Africa. “May God show you much favor with this tribute of love to mothers,” Busia stated from her home in Ghana.

Other noted contributors include actress Dr. Dawnn Lewis, now guest-starring on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.” She wrote the foreword and a tribute to her mother. Karen Hunter of SiriusXM’s Urban View Channel and Sally-Ann Roberts, a veteran New Orleans broadcaster and sister of Robin Roberts of ABC’s Good Morning America, are notable contributors.

Actor Ernest Harden, Jr. shared a tribute about his dad’s insistence on he and his sister getting a college education. And Jesse Jackson, Jr offered a powerful tribute to his dad, Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., the Civil Rights icon.

In addition, there is an Anthology of Motherly and Fatherly Love in each respective book where people submitted tributes to their parents. Some are deceased, while most of the honored are alive and will be able to read their children’s respect for them. “One of my favorite tributes comes from Ensley Elsbach Luck, whose late dad escaped Germany fleeing from Adolf Hitler and his murder mob,” offered Chambers. “It’s a powerful narrative about her love for her dad, who received a Purple Heart while later winning his daughter’s heart.”

Dr. Chambers has written two other books, “The Love I Have For You: Breaking The Baby- Daddy Cycle with Fatherly Love” and “Dining With The Ancestors: When Heroes Come To Dinner.” He is a nine-time Emmy and Golden Mike Award-winning producer formerly with CBS in Hollywood, The NFL Network, DirecTV, and ABC. From 2003 to 2012, he hosted, and executive produced the wildly popular TV show, The Jazzspel with Eric J., on The Word Network. He hosts The Jazzspel radio show Sunday mornings from 8 am -10 am PST on KIFM.com out of San Diego. July 10, 2022, marks the show’s twenty-eighth anniversary. He resides in North Orange County, California, with Aerica, his daughter.