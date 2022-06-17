Kevin Hunter (Wendy Williams’ Ex) Says ‘It’s a Travesty’ for the Talk Show Finale to NOT Include Her

*Despite a messy divorce and a little bit of drama, Kevin Hunter has still got Wendy Williams’ back! As we previously reported, this Friday, the Wendy Williams show came to an end after 13 successful seasons.

Actress Sherri Shepherd has been taking over Williams’ hosting spot as she focuses on her health. Shepherd paid tribute to the iconic 57-year-old television host at the end of today’s show but not everyone was happy with the handling of the series final episode.

Speaking exclusively to @EntertainmentTonight, Williams ex-husband Kevin Hunter said, “I feel like it is a travesty on the part of Debmar-Mercury to have such an unceremonious departure without Wendy being involved. It is the first time in the history of talk shows for this to be done, especially for a show that has been on for more than 10 years,” he adds. “There is absolutely no reason why a bigger celebration that involved Wendy couldn’t happen.”

Hunter who was a co-creator of the show, said, “I know the blood, sweat, and tears that went into making the show such a success, [and] I am not happy with the way the show is going out on a personal level and I am truly sorry that the show’s fans have to see it go down the way that it is.”

