Friday, June 17, 2022
HomeEntertainmentTelevision
News

Kevin Hunter (Wendy Williams’ Ex) Says ‘It’s a Travesty’ for the Talk Show Finale to NOT Include Her

By Fisher Jack
0

Wendy Williams - Kevin Hunter
Wendy Williams – Kevin Hunter

*Despite a messy divorce and a little bit of drama, Kevin Hunter has still got Wendy Williams’ back! As we previously reported, this Friday, the Wendy Williams show came to an end after 13 successful seasons.

Actress Sherri Shepherd has been taking over Williams’ hosting spot as she focuses on her health. Shepherd paid tribute to the iconic 57-year-old television host at the end of today’s show but not everyone was happy with the handling of the series final episode.

Speaking exclusively to @EntertainmentTonight, Williams ex-husband Kevin Hunter said, “I feel like it is a travesty on the part of Debmar-Mercury to have such an unceremonious departure without Wendy being involved. It is the first time in the history of talk shows for this to be done, especially for a show that has been on for more than 10 years,” he adds. “There is absolutely no reason why a bigger celebration that involved Wendy couldn’t happen.”

Hunter who was a co-creator of the show, said, “I know the blood, sweat, and tears that went into making the show such a success, [and] I am not happy with the way the show is going out on a personal level and I am truly sorry that the show’s fans have to see it go down the way that it is.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Lil Wayne Denied Entry Into UK for Music Festival

Previous articleUS Postal Service Sued Over Seizure of Black Lives Matter Masks
Next articleLil Wayne Denied Entry Into UK for Music Festival
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO