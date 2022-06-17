HBO Announces ‘Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow Spin-Off Series

*Kit Harington is set to reprise his Jon Snow role in a spinoff series that will take place after the events in the original series.

The news comes ahead of the series premiere of “House of the Dragon,” the new “Game of Thrones” prequel series that will debut on HBO in August.

We previously reported that the series is set 200 years before the events in “Game of Thrones” “and will recount the height of the Targaryen empire in Westeros—specifically, chronicling what happened before and during the Dance of the Dragons, a destructive civil war between the Targaryens as they vied for the Iron Throne,” per Complex.

In the eighth-and-final season of “Game of Thrones,” per THR, “Jon Snow discovered his true name was Aegon Targaryen, a potential heir to the Iron Throne. In the series finale, he was exiled from Westeros and journeyed North of the Wall with the Wildlings to leave his old life behind,” the outlet writes.

Meanwhile, “House of the Dragon” will center on the violent reign of the Targaryens. The series stars Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra, Matt Smith as Rhaenyra’s uncle, Prince Daemon, Rhys Ifans will play Hand of the King, Otto Hightower, Olivia Cooke will play his daughter, Alicent, Steve Toussaint will play Lord Corlys Velaryon, or the Sea Snake and King Viserys will be played by Paddy Considine.

According to THR, there are seven Thrones projects in the works. Check out the House of the Dragon teaser trailer below.